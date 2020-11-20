Culture / Entertainment
Electoral College Map Nerd Lands on People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ List (All That Math Paid Off)

by Mandatory Editors

Whoever said “Nice guys finish last” never met Steve Kornacki. The MSNBC and NBC political correspondent recently rose to overnight internet fame thanks to his enthusiasm for Electoral College maps, which he pored over in the days following the presidential election.

Not only did everyone get to know his dorky, bespectacled face, people also swarmed Gap to buy up “Kornacki’s khakis,” spiking sales of the Straight Fit Palomino Brown pants by 90 percent.

Now, the man otherwise known as “Chartthrob,” “Steve Korsnacki,” and “map daddy” has another notch on his belt. He’s been named one of the “Sexiest Men Alive” of 2020 by People magazine, joining the ranks of Hollywood thirst magnets like Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan, who won the top title this year.

“Never before have khakis and a striped tie gotten so many hot under the (Oxford) collar,” People wrote of Kornacki.

It just goes to show you: women love big…brains. (And well-hung khakis.) If a guy like Kornacki can win a “Sexiest Man Alive” title, maybe, just maybe, there’s hope for the rest of us.

