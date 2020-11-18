RANKED! Our 10 Favorite Classic PlayStation Games (Just in Time For the PS5 Release)
Now that the PlayStation 5 has launched in the U.S., it makes us think of the nostalgic days of the original PlayStation. First released back in 1995, it’s considered along with the likes of the Nintendo Entertainment System and Sega Genesis as one of the most beloved consoles in history. While the graphics have become a lot better in the versions since, it’s hard to argue the ground this console broke.
While we love innovations and new and exciting gameplay, we love the classics. That’s why we decided to rank our top 10 favorite classic Playstation games of all time. Check them all out below.
Photo: Neversoft
RANKED! The 10 Worst Thanksgiving Day Dishes We Are Definitely Not Thankful For
1/10
10. 'PaRappa the Rapper'
This was one of the OG PlayStation games and to be honest, we’re still not completely sure what the point is. All we know is we spent many nights attempting to find that out.
2/10
9. 'Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee'
Like PaRappa the Rapper, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee is a strange game that we spent hours playing. Released in 1997, the game centered around the character of Abe who was a Mudokon slave at a meat processing factory. He realizes his people are being killed and decides to do something about it.
-
3/10
8. 'Castlevania: Symphony of the Night'
This platform action/adventure game was released in 1997 to great fanfare. The plot involved the exploration of Dracula’s castle in an attempt to beat an entity that was in control of Richter Belmont. Castlevania has been cool since the '80s and is still rad today.
4/10
7. 'Gran Turismo 2'
This car racing game pushed the limits of driving game graphics for its time. It was bright, exciting, and led the way for the future of racing games. Plus, who didn’t want to spend a weekend night racing your friends?
-
5/10
6. 'Resident Evil'
Before there were movies, there were Resident Evil games. While Resident Evil 2 might be better for gameplay, it’s hard to argue the creepiness of this game. It was like a horror movie that we were starring in and we couldn’t get enough of it.
6/10
5. 'Tekken 3'
This game was first released in arcades in 1997. That’s why it was so exciting when it was released on PlayStation in 1998. It led to a ton of nights spent with friends gathered around the screen battling it out.
-
7/10
4. 'Metal Gear Solid'
This game changed everything. It also led to a whole slew of sequels. We spent hours sneaking around behind people and hiding in corners to complete missions. It taught all of us patience and gave us a ridiculous amount of anxiety.
8/10
3. 'Street Fighter Alpha 3'
We’ve loved Street Fighter since its inception, and we bought every single iteration. But, when it comes to PlayStation, there’s no beating Alpha 3. It’s so good, we still play it to this day.
-
9/10
2. 'Final Fantasy VII'
You definitely have to add Final Fantasy 7 onto this list. Not only were the graphics and gameplay amazing for its time, but the characters were also not one-dimensional and the storylines were complex. RPG fans still love this game.
10/10
1. 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2'
When this came out, the world of video games changed dramatically. We didn’t even know graphics and gameplay could be this great. We played this game so much we broke one of our controllers.