Battle of the Brands: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Pit Their Products Against One Another For Charity

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are at it again. The actors have been feuding on and off (much to fans’ amusement) since 2008. But their latest headbutting session pits their beloved brands against one another for a good cause.

Reynolds’ Aviation Gin and Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee are joining forces with Sam’s Club for a special promotion that will culminate in donations to the SickKids Foundation and Jackman’s Laughing Man Foundation.

From now through Dec. 20, you can put your money where your mouth is. If you buy Aviation Gin or Laughing Man Coffee at Sam’s Club, your purchase will count as a vote for Reynolds or Jackman, respectively.

Photo: Sam’s Club

“You can side with me and not only affirm Ryan is the canned cranberry sauce of human beings, but also contribute to the Laughing Man Foundation, which helps farming communities around the world,” the Australian actor known for his turn as Wolverine said in a humorous ad posted on Reynolds’ Instagram.

“Or you could side with me to send a message that like mistletoe, Hugh just makes things awkward,” the Canadian and Deadpool star said in the same ad. “Sam’s Club will help me support efforts to provide compassionate care to sick children through the SickKids Foundation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)



If you don’t drink gin or coffee, well, first off, we can’t be friends with you, and second, you can cast your vote at SamsClub.com/thefeud. The results are really for bragging rights only as Sam’s Club will donate to both charities come the close of the contest on Dec. 20.

We love a good celebrity feud, and it’s even better when it benefits people in need. We’ll raise one glass each of gin and coffee to these guys’ good deeds!

Cover Photo: Instagram

