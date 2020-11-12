Cardi B Gives Sneakerheads a Sneak Peek at New Reebok Collab in Instagram Video

Cardi B has kept fans on their toes this year. There was the “WAP” video (and subsequent controversy), an on-and-off marriage to Offset, and an accidental nude posted to Instagram. It’s hard to keep up with the 28-year-old rapper.

But that’s a problem of the past. Why? Because Cardi B is releasing a new line of sneakers. Her first collaboration with Reebok is releasing this Friday, Nov. 13, and Cardi B gave sneakerheads a sneak peek of the covetable kicks in a recent “unboxing” video.

In the vid, a pair of women unloaded a lip-shaped suitcase from an SUV, then unzipped it, unrolling a “tongue” on the inside. Cardi B’s footwear rested just below the uvula. The Grammy winner shouted “Fire!” at the sight of the shoes.

“Wow ! I love my @Reebok collab packaging.I never seen it in person.These will be deliver tomorrow.I love it !I hope you guys love it,” the caption read.

The sneaks come in two designs: the Cardi B Club C ($100) and the Cardi B Club C Double ($80). They’re available in black, white, and red in both women’s and children’s sizes.

Photo: Reebok

While the rapper has repped Reebok since 2018, this is the first time she’s collaborated on footwear with the brand. She also added her signature style to face masks, T-shirts, and fleece hoodies for the company. No word on when her trademark WAP will be mass-marketed, but it can’t be far behind.

Cover Photo: Reebok

