The 25 Funniest #OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone Tweets
Today marks an important anniversary in music journalism history. On Nov. 9, 1967, the first-ever issue of Rolling Stone was released. The mag, known for its provocative covers of musicians, celebrities, and politicians, is officially 53 years old! The musical program Magical Mondays decided to celebrate this rockin’ milestone by asking Twitter users: what would be on your Rolling Stone cover?
@Karminatarian here with @quickbear & we have a #MondayMorning fun fact for you. The first issue of @RollingStone was issued on this day in 1967! Magical! Tell us what’s on your cover with the tag:#OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone
part of @HashtagRoundup pic.twitter.com/RIlvOQCBQ7
— Magical Mondays (@MagicalMondays) November 9, 2020
The answers swung between silly and sincere, from rock stars to a game show host, from real hits to parodies. We rounded up the funniest #OnMyRollingStoneCover tweets for your amusement. Did your dream cover make the cut?
#OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone Bacon pic.twitter.com/MKT5YOnlqD
— VoodooPreacher (@Voodoo_Preacher) November 9, 2020
#OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone actual rocks pic.twitter.com/kkJ9ptWzyL
— Lee Ann #BlackLivesMatter #MMIW (@IamLeafAnn) November 9, 2020
My Monday face would be #OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone regardless the date of publication pic.twitter.com/5YdVTMLzRR
— Fred (@FredBoredom) November 9, 2020
#OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone
Well, definitely NOT a nude photo of me. I don’t want to cause the whole world to go blind.
— (@capenny7) November 9, 2020
#OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone Future with his Mask On @MagicalMondays pic.twitter.com/ey50Qndsmq
— sunsick (@Joe_Marcincuk) November 9, 2020
Sassy faced niece pic.twitter.com/dI03TqPA5k
— Just Erin (@ErinBode) November 9, 2020
Alex Trebek The Life & Legacy #OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone pic.twitter.com/jDaqYB7HRQ
— Karmin (@Karminatarian) November 9, 2020
#OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone cat litter
— (@VeldLot) November 9, 2020
Me and my typos
#OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone
— Bensworld (@Benie_ben) November 9, 2020
Covid Country by @realDonaldTrump This song was a serious hit this year: https://t.co/nZyK3HbqxA #OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone pic.twitter.com/6opWYigkDY
— Antic in a Drain (@anticinadrain) November 9, 2020
#OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone is me saying why wasn’t I on it 50 years ago, when it was still relevant
— No good at this (@Protogenes1) November 9, 2020
#OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone I don’t want glamorous rock stars, I want cute kittens.
— Giles Graham-Brown (@gilesfgb) November 9, 2020
My Sunday brunch outfit. #OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone pic.twitter.com/qx33N2jc0E
— Scott Middleton (@PricklyPinecone) November 9, 2020
#OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone
A blank space (comes with a free pen).
— Andrew Edwin (@gingercapricorn) November 9, 2020
Yanni, Man of 1,000 Time Signatures#OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone pic.twitter.com/zUSVvMFJuW
— Victor Overall (@JamChrisJoy) November 9, 2020
Me showing off my didgeridoo. #OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone pic.twitter.com/OnaOxEXOGa
— WhoDatGuy (@WhoDatGuy33) November 9, 2020
#OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone Axle Rose with the title… Biggest Ass Holes in Music. Then list the top 25 reported jerks in music.
— Joseph Mason (@LordNishar) November 9, 2020
Adele throwing Keith Richards at a large rock. #OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone
— John Lane (@JohnFPLane) November 9, 2020
#OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone
Some ancient fossils pic.twitter.com/Szo44dfFNf
— DM (@patchdennizen) November 9, 2020
Anything but Justin Bieber #OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone
— Sambo @WorldWide (@abtsag) November 9, 2020
#OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone The Rock pic.twitter.com/mfRngwedBG
— Lee Ann #BlackLivesMatter #MMIW (@IamLeafAnn) November 9, 2020
#OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone a copy of highlights pic.twitter.com/REBkonqkOx
— Taco Eater (@tacoeater) November 9, 2020
Karaoke Greats pic.twitter.com/puLe2xE5C5
— Just Erin (@ErinBode) November 9, 2020
Kate moss is #OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone just to prove the old saying wrong.
— OnceAndFutureGambler (@GamblerOnce) November 9, 2020
#OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone
Clogs, windmills and cheese
— PastorOfMovember (@WhyHelloRenato) November 9, 2020
