The 25 Funniest #OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone Tweets

Today marks an important anniversary in music journalism history. On Nov. 9, 1967, the first-ever issue of Rolling Stone was released. The mag, known for its provocative covers of musicians, celebrities, and politicians, is officially 53 years old! The musical program Magical Mondays decided to celebrate this rockin’ milestone by asking Twitter users: what would be on your Rolling Stone cover?

@Karminatarian here with @quickbear & we have a #MondayMorning fun fact for you. The first issue of @RollingStone was issued on this day in 1967! Magical! Tell us what’s on your cover with the tag:#OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone part of @HashtagRoundup pic.twitter.com/RIlvOQCBQ7 — Magical Mondays (@MagicalMondays) November 9, 2020

The answers swung between silly and sincere, from rock stars to a game show host, from real hits to parodies. We rounded up the funniest #OnMyRollingStoneCover tweets for your amusement. Did your dream cover make the cut?

My Monday face would be #OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone regardless the date of publication pic.twitter.com/5YdVTMLzRR — Fred (@FredBoredom) November 9, 2020

Well, definitely NOT a nude photo of me. I don’t want to cause the whole world to go blind. — (@capenny7) November 9, 2020

Covid Country by @realDonaldTrump This song was a serious hit this year: https://t.co/nZyK3HbqxA #OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone pic.twitter.com/6opWYigkDY — Antic in a Drain (@anticinadrain) November 9, 2020

#OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone is me saying why wasn’t I on it 50 years ago, when it was still relevant — No good at this (@Protogenes1) November 9, 2020

#OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone I don’t want glamorous rock stars, I want cute kittens. — Giles Graham-Brown (@gilesfgb) November 9, 2020

#OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone Axle Rose with the title… Biggest Ass Holes in Music. Then list the top 25 reported jerks in music. — Joseph Mason (@LordNishar) November 9, 2020

Adele throwing Keith Richards at a large rock. #OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone — John Lane (@JohnFPLane) November 9, 2020

Anything but Justin Bieber #OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone — Sambo @WorldWide (@abtsag) November 9, 2020

Kate moss is #OnTheCoverOfMyRollingStone just to prove the old saying wrong. — OnceAndFutureGambler (@GamblerOnce) November 9, 2020

