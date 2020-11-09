RIP Alex Trebek: The Funniest ‘Jeopardy’ Moments in Tribute to TV’s Great Icon

The game show world has lost an icon. Alex Trebek, the longtime host of Jeopardy!, passed away on Sunday at the age of 80.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” a tweet from the show’s Twitter account read. While the cause of death was not released, Trebek had been open about his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer since March of 2019.

Though Jeopardy! is known for its unusual format (answers are presented as questions) and its brainiac contestants, the game show — and its host — weren’t without their humorous moments. Throughout Trebek’s epic 37-season, 8,200-plus-episode run, there were plenty of times he made audiences laugh out loud. In memory of “the answer man,” these are the funniest Jeopardy! moments.

1/8 The time Trebek compared his sexual history to a contestant’s. The category “Group Sex” was dicey enough, but after Trebek described a love triangle, a female contestant guessed, “What is a threesome?” The host quipped: “Kara has obviously had a lot more experience than I.”

2/8 The time Trebek mocked the death of a contestant’s pet. Don’t bring up your pygmy goat’s demise unless you want Trebek to make a joke out of it.



3/8 The time Trebek insulted his contestants’ football know-how. “Talkin’ Football” was the final category on the board, and after each clue, you could hear crickets on the Jeopardy! stage. “I can tell you guys are big football fans,” Trebek said snarkily. After giving away the answers twice, Trebek asked, “Do you think we should go to commercial?”

4/8 The time Trebek tried to rap. The category was “It’s a Rap” and while the lyrics were right there on the screen, there’s just no way Trebek could spit like the artists he was quizzing contestants about.



5/8 The time Trebek chuckled at a contestant’s answer... ...then simply said, “No.” Oof.

6/8 The time Trebek appeared pantsless. The 2005 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions was a nail-biter, so the contestants suggested they do the show pantsless to ease the tension. Once the host realized he was the only one to show up sans trousers, though, so he turned on his heels and went off-camera.



7/8 The time Trebek fell in love with a bullhorn. Don’t call it a megaphone.

8/8 The time Trebek disparaged a contestant’s favorite tunes. A contestant revealed that her favorite kind of music was called “nerdcore hip-hop,” a genre Trebek had never heard of before. After the contestant explained what kind of people make this music, the host said, “Losers, in other words.” Ouch.

