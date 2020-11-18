Mandatory Movies: The 24 Most Quoted Lines of All Drama Movies

When you see the above picture, you can almost hear a coked-up Tony Montana scream, “Say hello to my little friend!” before single-handedly taking on the team of assassins infiltrating his estate. There are plenty of lines that when you hear them, you know exactly what movie they are from. They’re never the most elaborate; quick, quotable, and woven into some of cinema’s most memorable characters, moments, and films. That said, everybody has a favorite line. Whether you’re a cinephile or just a casual movie-goer, you’ve probably heard “I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” or the first rule of Fight Club worked into a conversation. With that in mind, here are the most quoted lines of all drama movies.

Cover Photo: Universal Pictures

1/24 "Nobody puts Baby in a corner." - Dirty Dancing (1987)

2/24 "I'm the king of the world." - Titanic (1997)



3/24 "E.T. phone home." - E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

4/24 "The point is, ladies and gentleman, that greed, for lack of a better word, is good." - Wall Street (1987)



5/24 "Here's Johnny!" - The Shining (1980)

6/24 “If you build it, he will come." - Field of Dreams (1989)



7/24 "The First rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club." - Fight Club (1999)

8/24 "You've got to ask yourself one question: Do I feel lucky? Well, do ya, punk?" - Dirty Harry (1971)



9/24 "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn." - Gone with the Wind (1939)

10/24 "I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse." - The Godfather (1972)



11/24 "Say hello to my little friend!" - Scarface (1983)

12/24 "Houston, we have a problem." - Apollo 13 (1995)



13/24 "I see dead people." - The Sixth Sense (1999)

14/24 "My mom always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.” - Forrest Gump (1994)



15/24 "You talkin' to me?" - Taxi Driver (1976)

16/24 “Bond. James Bond.” - Dr. No. (1962)



17/24 "You can't handle the truth!" - A Few Good Men (1992)

18/24 "I'll be back." - The Terminator (1984)



19/24 "You're gonna need a bigger boat." - Jaws (1975)

20/24 "Yippee ki-yay, motherfucker!" - Die Hard (1988)



21/24 "You had me at hello." - Jerry Maguire (1996)

22/24 "Toto, I've a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore. We must be over the rainbow!" - The Wizard of Oz (1939)



23/24 "May the Force be with you." - Star Wars (1977)

24/24 "Wakanda forever!" - Black Panther (2018)

