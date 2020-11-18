Culture / Entertainment

Mandatory Movies: The 24 Most Quoted Lines of All Drama Movies

by Josh Plainse

When you see the above picture, you can almost hear a coked-up Tony Montana scream, “Say hello to my little friend!” before single-handedly taking on the team of assassins infiltrating his estate. There are plenty of lines that when you hear them, you know exactly what movie they are from. They’re never the most elaborate; quick, quotable, and woven into some of cinema’s most memorable characters, moments, and films. That said, everybody has a favorite line. Whether you’re a cinephile or just a casual movie-goer, you’ve probably heard “I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” or the first rule of Fight Club worked into a conversation. With that in mind, here are the most quoted lines of all drama movies. 

Cover Photo: Universal Pictures

RANKED: 22 Fiercest Fight Scenes in Movie History

Mandatory Staff Picks: The Best Movies About Ghosts (And Ghostbusting)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.