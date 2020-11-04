What Your Favorite ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Character Says About You (Especially If It’s Roland Schitt)

Our favorite movie or television character choice can say a lot about us. Do we find ourselves rooting more for the hero or the villain? Who captures our hearts the most — the main character or the quirky sidekick? Do we relate more to the hero, the athlete, the virgin or the fool? When it comes to movies, television, even books, the reason we find enjoyment in them is because we see a part of ourselves in these characters we are studying. When they are thrust into a situation, we ask ourselves what we would do in that very same situation and we make our judgments accordingly. After two characters finally kiss for that very first time, we remember our own first kiss, and we’re that much more invested. Our favorite characters say a lot about us, especially when it comes to shows with such an eclectic cast of characters, like Schitt’s Creek.

Schitt’s Creek, for those uninitiated, tells the riches-to-rags story of the Rose family, who lose their fortune and are forced to move to a town that the family’s patriarch, Johnny Rose, bought for his son David as a joke. Well, the joke is on Johnny because now that town has become their saving grace. What could have been a one-note reverse Beverly Hillbillies very quickly became beloved by all those who watched it. The plot was simple but powerful and the characters made us fall in love with each and every one of them (except Roland Schitt…he’s still the worst). We have our favorite character and you have yours (actually let’s be honest — it’s David right? It’s always David). But, like any other television show, your favorite character reveals much about your personality. So let’s find out what your favorite Schitt’s Creek character says about you.

Cover Photo: PopTV

1/11 Johnny Rose If Johnny Rose is your favorite character, there’s a very good chance that you consider yourself to be a self-made man (or woman). You have big ideas and you’re usually able to see things through, provided you put the right people in charge. Unfortunately, sometimes you put your trust in the wrong people and it completely backfires, leaving your life in shambles. But you’re resilient, and you are always able to pick yourself up and dust yourself off. You view yourself to be on another level and while you try not to look down on others, sometimes you come off as a little pretentious. But you have a good heart and that shines through when push comes to shove. You are also extremely devoted to your family and will do anything for them. They know they can count on you.

2/11 Moira Rose Moira Rose is the favorite character of people who, shall we say, have a flare for the dramatic. Nothing is never not a big deal in your world. World War 3? Bad. Shrinking a shirt in the wash? Equally bad. It’s all the same to you because it all affects your life negatively. You have no time in your life for negativity, and you go to great lengths to avoid negativity. You’re non-confrontational, but only because you assume that people already know that you are mad, and what you’re actually mad about. It's safe to say that you are a powerhouse and you’ve very good at getting what you want, in any situation. You command the room and when you talk, people listen.



3/11 Alexis Rose Alexis is the character choice for people who have ‘Adventure’ as a middle name. You live for the moment, even if those moments lead you to being kidnapped by a foreign prince, requiring your family to pay a ransom at every turn. Whatever, David. It’s fine. You just like to experience moments, and you like to be around people who also like to experience moments. You can find the fun in anything, and you make the best out of every situation you find yourself in. Your positivity is almost annoying, but you’re kind of charming as well, so it balances out. You follow your heart more often than not, which sometimes gets you in trouble. But it’s your heart that is your best quality, so don’t ever give that up.

4/11 Ted Mullens If Ted is your favorite character, you’ve probably uttered the phrase “nice guys finish last” a time or two to yourself, most likely after a breakup. You are a nice guy (or gal) and that is both to your credit and to your dismay. You almost always do the right thing, even if it’s not the right thing for you. This is a noble quality, but it’s easy for people to take advantage of you. Still, no matter how many times the world burns you, you are still able to grin and bear it. We admire that.



5/11 Jocelyn Schitt If Jocelyn Schitt is your favorite character, then you are a very simple person and we mean that in the best possible ways. You don’t need a lot to be happy. You just want a husband, a child, a home and a job. If you have those things, you are content. And your happiness from those things radiates off of you. You are the girl or guy next door and you make it a point to treat everybody like they’re your neighbor, even if they don’t necessarily deserve your hospitality.

6/11 Roland Schitt You’re the worst. Literally. The fucking worst. We’d like to think you mean well, but we’re not entirely sure that you do. To sum it up, you’re just kind of a schitty person.



7/11 Mutt Schitt You mean well, but you’re kind of a douchebag. Your aloofness seems charming at first, but it’s not an act with you. You really are dumb and shallow. But you’re hot. So people have never cared about your personality that much. Cling to that for as long as you can. You take after your dad. Which is a shame, because your dad sucks. Also, don’t ever, ever shave your beard.

8/11 Twyla You’re a sweet spirit and an old soul. You live to serve others and that presents itself in the work that you do. It's easy to tell that you are a giver and, while people sometimes take you for granted, they are always quick to point to you as the most thoughtful person they’ve ever met. You remember things and that comes in handy sometimes. You’re somebody people go to for advice, for encouragement and for empowerment and you consider that to be the highest form of praise.



9/11 Stevie Budd Your apathy is part of your charm, surprisingly enough. But beneath your tough exterior, there’s a person that just wants to be accepted and valued. This is mostly because you struggle to find value in yourself. You’re your own toughest critic a lot of the time and find it hard to let yourself be loved, because you don’t think you’re actually worthy of love. You are. Whether you know it or not, you are worthy of all of the good things that come your way, so don’t be afraid to go after them. You have dreams, but maybe you’re afraid to go after them because you don’t want to fail. But it’s okay to fail. That’s how you grow. And you are on the verge of great things, so don’t be afraid of them. Spread your wings and fly away.

10/11 Patrick Brewer You’re simply the best. You have a heart of gold and you’re a born romantic. When it comes to partners, you are the diamond in the rough, which makes sense, because you usually fall in love with the people who are a little rough around the edges. But that’s part of your attraction to them. You see the best in people, and you consider it your personal mission to show them the best in themselves. It's fair to say that you live a quiet, humble life but you’re the stuff love stories are made of. You’re a knight in shining armor for all of the people who are closest to you. You’re quick to offer a kind word, a helping hand, or even just a smile whenever it is needed. This is good, because you balance out the Roland Schitts of the world. You’re just the best of us, that’s all.



11/11 David Rose If David Rose is your favorite character, and he is, then you’re somebody who enjoys the finer things in life, especially wine. But you’re not picky about the type of wine. Sometimes you like red wine, sometimes you like white wine. Sometimes you even find yourself in the mood for a nice rose. Whatever you’re in the mood for, you make sure that people pay attention. You, just like your mother, enjoy being the center of attention. You’re confident in so many ways (like in the way that you dress), but that confidence is a mask a lot of the time. What you’re actually masking depends on the day. You struggle with self-worth and you feel, in many cases, that you’re hard to love. For being so outwardly confident, inside you’re kind of a mess. You find yourself torn in so many different directions, from your friends to your family to the ones with whom you share your bed. We know you like to say that you don’t care about people, but you’re secretly a people pleaser to the highest degree. You’re not looking for love but, if it finds you, you’re going to fall hard and fast. Just be careful with whom you share your bed…and your heart. Make sure that they’re the kind of wine that actually deserves your attention.

