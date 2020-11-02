‘Cool Runnings’ Bobsled Stolen From Calgary Bar, John Candy Rolls in His Grave

Is nothing sacred? We’ve gotten over the fact that Hollywood will continue to recycle classics, dragging nostalgia through the mud. However, regular citizens, fellow movie-goers, or belligerent patrons have no right to fuck with anything related to the late, great John Candy. Unfortunately, this is exactly what happened sometime between Oct. 21-25, 2020.

According to Ladbible, the beloved Jamaican bobsled from Disney’s Cool Runnings (1993) has been stolen from a bar in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Upon completion of filming, the production crew gave the iconic black and yellow sled to Ranchmen’s bar, where it was hung (by chains and lag bolts) 20 feet above the bar’s patio for almost 30 years. That said, the property’s realtor believes that the theft must have involved a group of at least four people. One of the actual bobsledders from the 1988 Winter Olympics’ Jamaican bobsled team, Devon Harris, expressed his feelings about the incident:

“What are you going to do with a Jamaican bobsled?” asked Harris. “There are so many people around the world who can relate to us, we were brazen enough to pursue a dream everyone thought was impossible. Bring it back so we can all enjoy it. Why do you want to be the only person? That is selfish. We all want to enjoy a little piece of Jamaican Calgary history, don’t keep it to yourself. It’s gone too far now. Just bring it back. It’s kind of like this work of art that somebody goes hide in a basement and they are the only ones who have the opportunities to enjoy it. I have no idea what [they] are going to do with a sled. There’s nothing they can do with it, right?”

Cool Runnings tells the true story of the Jamaican bobsled team that competed in the 1988 Winter Olympics (in Calgary). It stars Candy as team manager, Irv Blitzer as well as Leon Robinson, Doug E. Doug, Rawle D. Lewis, and Malik Yob as the bobsled team. In a time when Disney was pumping out feel-good sports movies like they are now pumping out comic book films and Star Wars television shows, Cool Runnings was one of the best.

As police review footage and encourage members of the public to come forward with any information, we pray for its return by quoting one of Candy’s best characters: “Our Father, who art in Calgary, Bobsled be thy name. Thy kingdom come, gold medals won, on Earth as it is in Turn Seven. With Liberty and Justice for Jamaica and Haile Selassie. Amen.”

Cover Photo: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

