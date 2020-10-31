‘Halloween Kills’ Teaser Features the Return of Karen’s Christmas Sweater (Which We’ll Have to Wait a Year to See)

In case you didn’t know, Laurie Strode’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) daughter, Karen (the always-underutilized Judy Greer) wears a Christmas sweater in Halloween because she hates the eponymous holiday. Classic Karen. Given her family’s horrific history with the holiday, thanks to serial killer Michael Myers, this is understandable. The latest teaser trailer for Halloween Kills shows the return of said Christmas sweater as well as a handful of familiar characters like Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards) and Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall)—who Strode babysat in the original. Check it out below.

Director David Gordon Green’s Halloween (2018) revived the franchise in a big way; ignoring its lackluster filmography and serving as a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s original 1978 film. In the newest Halloween, Myers breaks out of prison and goes on another, inevitable killing spree in Haddonfield. Strode, her daughter, and granddaughter manage to trap the James T Kirk-wearing Myers in a burning building; however, in Halloween Kills — which takes place throughout the same night — he’s back.

So no, Karen hasn’t washed that Christmas sweater yet. Hopefully, she won’t be as much of an annoying liability “next Halloween.” Halloween Kills was supposed to be released this October, but it has been delayed until 2021. Thirty-six seconds to tide us over for the next 12 months? Thanks, Karen.

Photos: Universal Pictures

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.