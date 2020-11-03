Culture / Entertainment
Mandatory Dance Battle: Who’s Worse, Elaine Benes vs. President Trump?

by Mandatory Editors

Few have had such a memorable onscreen dance as Elaine Benes on Seinfeld. In the iconic fourth-season episode dubbed “The Little Kicks,” Elaine busts a move at a company party – much to the horror of her colleagues.

That whacky dance wasn’t the only time Elaine got her groove on during the series, though. In fact, she was quite the mover and shaker throughout the sitcom’s run. That’s not to say she was any good at dancing, just that she seemed to do it often.

But that was the ‘90s. Today’s most notorious bad dancer is President Trump. His moves are eerily similar to Elaine’s at times, and appear at the most unexpected moments.

We simply had to pit these two against one another in a Mandatory Dance Battle. Let’s find out who’s the worse dancer – Elaine or Trump?

