This Week in Trailers: ‘Ma Rainey’s’ Swan Song for Chadwick Boseman

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Netflix

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Netflix has released the official trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s final film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the feature adaptation of Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson’s Tony Award-nominated play. Debuting on Netflix on December 18!

The Midnight Sky

Netflix has released the official trailer for actor-director George Clooney’s upcoming sci-fi drama film The Midnight Sky, featuring a scientist as he tries to prevent the spaceship of Aether, which is humanity’s last hope and future, from returning to Earth. The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters in December and will be available for streaming on December 23.

News of the World

After unveiling the first look at the film earlier this month, Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for the Tom Hanks-starring Western drama News of the World, which is set to hit theaters this Christmas.

Stardust

IFC Films has released the official trailer for Stardust, starring Johnny Flynn as the legendary music icon David Bowie. The movie will open in theaters and release on VOD on November 25.

Mank

Netflix has released the full Mank trailer for acclaimed filmmaker David Fincher’s upcoming black-and-white biopic drama, featuring Oscar winner Gary Oldman’s portrayal of Herman Mankiewicz as he tries to finish writing Citizen Kane while facing personal problems involving his family and career. Also starring Amanda Seyfried, the film will make its debut in select theaters this November, and will be available for global streaming on December 4.

Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Most Underrated Indie Films of the Decade

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.