Sacha Baron Cohen Offers Donald Trump Job For Next Year, ‘Racist Buffoon’ Apparently Short in Supply

You don’t want to get into a battle of wits – or words – with Borat creator Sacha Baron Cohen. But common sense never stopped President Donald Trump from running his mouth off. Last week, after the release of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, reporters asked the unfunniest man in the world what he thought of the comedic sequel – which happens to include a prank featuring Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani in a compromising position.

“I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he (BaronCohen) tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny,” Trump replied.

It didn’t take long for Baron Cohen to clap back.

Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!https://t.co/itWnhJ8TQF — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 24, 2020

“Donald–I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!” Baron Cohen tweeted.

Them’s fightin’ words. Of course, Trump will never take Baron Cohen up on the offer – and thank goodness, because after Jan. 20, 2021, we hope to never see Trump’s face on a screen, big or small, ever again.

