He’ll Be Back: Arnold Schwarzenegger Recovering From Heart Surgery, Son Begs Him Not to Work Out For Once

by Mandatory Editors

You can’t stop The Terminator.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has come through yet another heart procedure, this time in Cleveland, Ohio. The former Governator posted a pic of himself in a hospital bed, looking grizzled but giving the thumbs-up, on Instagram.

 

Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!

Over 2.6 million people liked the post, and many commented, but one comment stood out. It was from Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick: “PLEASE DONT GO WORKOUT TODAY!!”

Despite his legendary bodybuilder’s frame, Schwarzenegger has had heart trouble for quite some time. Because of a congenital heart defect, he had an aortic valve and pulmonic valve replaced in 1997. In 2018, he underwent open-heart surgery to replace a previous pulmonic valve replacement.

If we know one thing about Arnold, it’s that he can take a lickin’ and keep on tickin’. While he may not be at his “Austrian Oak” level of heath and fitness anymore, we hope he has many more years of heart-pumping workouts ahead — with his doctors’ permission, of course!

