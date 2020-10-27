Culture / Entertainment
Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Votes For First Time in U.S. Election, Cries While Casting His Ballot (Just Like We Plan to)

by Mandatory Editors

Canadian native Ryan Reynolds recently cast his very first ballot in a U.S. election – and he did it like a lot of Americans will this year: with tears in his eyes. The 43-year-old commemorated this momentous event with an Instagram pic alongside his wife, Blake Lively.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on


“This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly,” the caption read.

Lively posted the same picture – with two crucial differences. She drew on sandals (which the internet later called her out on) and embarrassed her husband with this caption: “It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend.” (No, that was probably not a typo. These two are quite the jokesters.)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend. #voteearly

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on


Reynolds has been psyched about voting for months. On National Voter Registration Day last month, he had this to say in an Instagram video: “It’s National Voter Registration Day, which is a huge day. For me, it’s like Christmas Day. The Christmas Day of voting except what’s under the tree is the rest of our lives. So, no pressure,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Today’s #NationalVoterRegistrationDay – There are lots of quick and easy resources to help get you registered, like @votedotorg, @whenweallvote, @votesaveamerica or @rockthevote just to name a few.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on


We only wish every American were this enthusiastic about casting their ballot. If Deadpool can make time to do his civic duty, so can you! True superheroes vote. Cape optional.

