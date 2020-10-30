Culture / Entertainment

Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘Borat’ vs. ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’

by Josh Plainse

Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) has aged pretty well for someone who’s spent the last 14 years imprisoned in a gulag for embarrassing Kazakstan in Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. This is where Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan begins; the same satire in a radically different world. 

It’s worth mentioning that the real Kazakhstan is supposedly a pretty nice place; the country’s tourist advertisements have even adopted “Very nice!” Anyway, this new mockumentary sees Baron Cohen’s anti-Semitic journalist return to ambush the American public (or at least try to). Now that Borat is an established international character, has the shtick aged well? In this edition of Mandatory Movie Battles, we pit Borat’s first theatrical outing against his straight-to-streaming second.

