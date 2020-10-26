Culture / Entertainment
Hocus Pocus

‘Hocus Pocus’ Cast Reunites For Halloween Special, Great As Long As They Promise Not to Do a Sequel

by Mandatory Editors

It’s not Halloween without Hocus Pocus – but this year, you won’t have to settle for a rerun of the original movie. That’s because the Sanderson sisters (played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy) are reuniting for one night only on Oct. 30.

This spooktacular event is called “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover.” It’s already being billed as one of the “hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year.”

All you have to do is scare up $10 to attend. Ticket sales benefit Midler’s nonprofit the New York Restoration Project (NYRP).

The cast has been teasing images from the reunion, like this one of SJP looking beautiful enough to cast a spell on you.

Though Hocus Pocus debuted 26 years ago, it still maintains a cult following to this day. “I don’t think any of us who were making it at the time thought ‘Hocus Pocus’ would have such a long life,” SJP told Entertainment Weekly. “People tell me all the time they grew up watching it, and that they still watch it. I think it’s wonderful.”

We just hope our three favorite witches don’t ruin their legacy with a subpar sequel. That would be truly terrifying.

Cover Photo: Walt Disney Pictures

