‘Hocus Pocus’ Cast Reunites For Halloween Special, Great As Long As They Promise Not to Do a Sequel

It’s not Halloween without Hocus Pocus – but this year, you won’t have to settle for a rerun of the original movie. That’s because the Sanderson sisters (played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy) are reuniting for one night only on Oct. 30.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFkTzAYAQ7K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This spooktacular event is called “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover.” It’s already being billed as one of the “hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year.”

All you have to do is scare up $10 to attend. Ticket sales benefit Midler’s nonprofit the New York Restoration Project (NYRP).

The cast has been teasing images from the reunion, like this one of SJP looking beautiful enough to cast a spell on you.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGkeSLRg4wA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Though Hocus Pocus debuted 26 years ago, it still maintains a cult following to this day. “I don’t think any of us who were making it at the time thought ‘Hocus Pocus’ would have such a long life,” SJP told Entertainment Weekly. “People tell me all the time they grew up watching it, and that they still watch it. I think it’s wonderful.”

We just hope our three favorite witches don’t ruin their legacy with a subpar sequel. That would be truly terrifying.

Cover Photo: Walt Disney Pictures

