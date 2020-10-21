Rudy Giuliani Is Star of the New ‘Borat’ Movie, This Nut Busted With His Hand in His Pants (Plus Twitter’s Best Reactions)

Hands down, this is the strangest news story of the week. A scene in the forthcoming Borat sequel features none other than former New York City mayor and current Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani rubbing his junk in the presence of a young woman he believed to be a journalist.

The woman in question was Maria Bakalova, a 24-year-old actress who played Borat’s daughter in the film. In a prank played on Giuliani, Bakalova pretended to be a conservative journalist interested in interviewing Giuliani. After the interview, the former mayor and the faux journalist adjourned to a hotel room rigged with hidden cameras. That’s when Giuliani lay down on the bed and stuck his hand down his pants. Before anything more untoward could happen, Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) stormed the room and said, “She’s 15, she’s too old for you!”

Though Giuliani called the police at the time, he later bragged to the New York Post that he didn’t feel he’d been punked. “I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen,” he said. “I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

Well, the joke’s on you, Giuliani, because he definitely got you and some very pervy images have leaked from the film (which releases Friday). Twitter is going insane. Here are the best reactions to this October Surprise so far.

I just saw the Rudy Borat stuff and if anyone needs me I’ll be bleaching my eyes for the rest of the afternoon — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) October 21, 2020

the guy who had “Borat sequel catches Rudy Giuliani being a pedophile” on his 2020 bingo card pic.twitter.com/xhnLfNH7Za — insane clown pocket pussy (@doinkpatrol) October 21, 2020

It’s like an episode of To Catch a Predator but Rudy got busted by Borat instead of Chris Hansen — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 21, 2020

Hannibal Buress helped take down Cosby. Noel Casler is helping to take down Donald Trump. Borat just took down Giuliani. Comedians are doing the Lord’s work. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) October 21, 2020

welcome to 2020 where the pedophiles get taken down by motherfucking borat — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) October 21, 2020

I had a ONE HOUR break from twitter, come back, see that “Rudy Giuliani Borat” is trending, and now I want to cut out my own eyes. WHY are men like this? Why? Can we just have one day where men don’t act like fucking monkeys unable to control themselves? — Ida Skibenes (@ida_skibenes) October 21, 2020

when you find out you are in a Borat movie pic.twitter.com/h4HzMZWM1p — ben “unlimited broomsticks” flores (@limitlessjest) October 21, 2020

Borat’s marketing for this sequel is out of this world. — Noah (@noahcent) October 21, 2020

Pretty confident to predict that Joe Biden’s personal attorney WILL NOT be in Borat 3 — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) October 21, 2020

People who think this Borat scandal will “end Giuliani’s career” have forgotten that two top officials in the Trump campaign are deadbeat dad Jason Miller and sex harasser Paris Dennard. Being creepy is not an impediment to working for Trump — it’s a prerequisite. — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) October 21, 2020

The funny thing is I bet Rudy Giuliani still doesn’t quite understand Borat isn’t a real person. — Dan O’Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) October 21, 2020

The only surprising part is that it was Borat who caught him — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) October 21, 2020

