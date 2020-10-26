Nicolas Cage’s Sci-Fi ‘Jiu Jitsu’ Trailer Looks So Ridiculous, We Can’t Wait For It (Expect To See No Actual Jiu-Jitsu)

Nicolas Cage has been in over 40 films in the last decade, and you’ve probably only seen a few of them (if that). Mr. Cage used to be the big screen’s beau, starring in Oscar bait like Leaving Las Vegas and Adaptation as well as “classics” like The Rock, Con Air, Gone in 60 Seconds, and National Treasure.

Maybe it was The Wicker Man or his eccentric behavior, but for some reason, Cage’s career has flirted with a plethora of B movies (and by “B” we mean bad): The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Season of the Witch, Outcast, Dying of the Light, Dog Eat Dog, Army of One. The list goes on and on.

Still, now and again, Cage will show up as Big Daddy in Kick-Ass, Joe Ransom in Joe, Red in Mandy, or Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The man’s madness is growing on us. He’s even been cast as Joseph Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic) in an eight-episode scripted series. However, before he puts on those eccentric cowboy boots, Cage will appear in the adaptation of the 2017 martial arts sci-fi comic book, Jiu Jitsu. Check the trailer out below.

“He’s crazy, like me,” says Cage’s character Wylie to Jake Barnes (Alain Moussi), unironically. Jiu Jitsu follows an ancient order of expert jiu-jitsu fighters (who really just use swords and perform big jump kicks) who defend Earth against alien invaders every 6 years. War hero Barnes becomes the first fighter to lose against “the spaceman” or leader of invaders, Brax. Enter Cage’s Wylie, who rescues Barnes and mentors him to save mankind. The film will also star Tony Jaa, Frank Grillo, Rick Yune, Marie Avgeropoulos, JuJu Chan, and is co-written by the source material’s authors, Jim McGrath and Dimitri Logothetis, the latter of whom is also directing. It’s expected to debut in select theaters and on VOD on Nov. 20.

Jiu Jitsu looks absolutely fucking ridiculous, featuring next to no actual jiu-jitsu, and we’re here for it. Will it be another Nicolas Cage B movie? Maybe, but “bad” isn’t what it used to be.

Cover Photo: The Avenue Entertainment

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.