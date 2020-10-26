Culture / Entertainment

Nicolas Cage’s Sci-Fi ‘Jiu Jitsu’ Trailer Looks So Ridiculous, We Can’t Wait For It (Expect To See No Actual Jiu-Jitsu)

by Josh Plainse

Nicolas Cage has been in over 40 films in the last decade, and you’ve probably only seen a few of them (if that). Mr. Cage used to be the big screen’s beau, starring in Oscar bait like Leaving Las Vegas and Adaptation as well as “classics” like The RockCon AirGone in 60 Seconds, and National Treasure.

Maybe it was The Wicker Man or his eccentric behavior, but for some reason, Cage’s career has flirted with a plethora of B movies (and by “B” we mean bad): The Sorcerer’s ApprenticeSeason of the WitchOutcastDying of the LightDog Eat DogArmy of One. The list goes on and on. 

Still, now and again, Cage will show up as Big Daddy in Kick-Ass, Joe Ransom in Joe, Red in Mandy, or Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The man’s madness is growing on us. He’s even been cast as Joseph Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic) in an eight-episode scripted series. However, before he puts on those eccentric cowboy boots, Cage will appear in the adaptation of the 2017 martial arts sci-fi comic book, Jiu Jitsu. Check the trailer out below. 

“He’s crazy, like me,” says Cage’s character Wylie to Jake Barnes (Alain Moussi), unironically. Jiu Jitsu follows an ancient order of expert jiu-jitsu fighters (who really just use swords and perform big jump kicks) who defend Earth against alien invaders every 6 years. War hero Barnes becomes the first fighter to lose against “the spaceman” or leader of invaders, Brax. Enter Cage’s Wylie, who rescues Barnes and mentors him to save mankind. The film will also star Tony Jaa, Frank Grillo, Rick Yune, Marie Avgeropoulos, JuJu Chan, and is co-written by the source material’s authors, Jim McGrath and Dimitri Logothetis, the latter of whom is also directing. It’s expected to debut in select theaters and on VOD on Nov. 20. 

Jiu Jitsu looks absolutely fucking ridiculous, featuring next to no actual jiu-jitsu, and we’re here for it. Will it be another Nicolas Cage B movie? Maybe, but “bad” isn’t what it used to be.

Cover Photo: The Avenue Entertainment

The Batman: “I’m Vengeance” Silences Naysayers on Rob ‘The Patman’ Pattinson (And Yes, That Was Colin Farrell in the Trailer)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

Different strokes: Bella Thorne the First to Earn $2 Million (in 2 days) on OnlyFans, Bodes Well For the Next Generation of Role Models

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.