‘Ghostbusters’ Theme Song Crosses Streams With Beastie Boys’ ‘Intergalactic’ (The Remake We’ve Been Waiting For)

by Josh Plainse

Who you gonna call?” That question has permeated popular culture ever since 1984, when Ivan Reitman’s Ghostbusters, starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis (R.I.P.), Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Rick Moranis, released in theaters. Unlike weaker, less enjoyable films, a theme song accompanied Ghostbusters. Ray Parker’s titular track is as iconic and beloved as the film itself. To suggest improving either, or altering them in any way, would be like crossing proton streams. 

YouTuber William Maranci did the unthinkable and paired the Ghostbusters theme song with the Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic.” His video intermixes scenes from Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters 2 (1989) with clips from the Beastie Boys’ music video. At first, you may not know what’s happening, it might seem as if “all life as you know it stopping instantaneously and every molecule in your body exploding at the speed of light.” Surprisingly, once the two songs reconcile their differences, the offspring’s energy is more than the equivalent of its parentage. Check it out below. 

Although the upcoming Ghostbusters sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife (delayed due to COVID-19), looks promising, 2016’s Ghostbusters remake did little to revitalize the franchise. That said, Maranci Ghostbusters/Beastie Boys hybrid isn’t just the remake we’ve been waiting for, it’s the one we deserve. The rap hit’s lyrics pad the original Ghostbusters instrumentals perfectly, and the imagery (giant robots, alien monsters, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, etc.) blends together seamlessly. There’s only one downside: “Who you gonna call?” is gone. 

Thankfully, Parker’s lyrics are already seared into our brain, so we can enjoy Maranci’s rendition despite the omission. We don’t have to imagine a world where civilians wander around aimlessly unsure of who to call. The unanimous answer to that inquiry will always be “Ghostbusters.” 

