HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Set to Air Two New Episodes (Including What Is Sure to Be a Cheery Christmas Special)

“Plenty of great, intelligent, funny, interesting, and creative people have struggled with the same things you struggle with.”

“Like who?”

“Vincent Van Gogh, Sylvia Plath, and your favorite, Britney Spears.”

Thus began Euphoria, HBO’s traumatic, yet comedic, exploration of adolescence. Turns out, Generation Z enjoys sex, drugs, and alcohol (classic trifecta) just as much as the rest of us; oh yes, nudes are the currency of love and much darker things than TikTok trouble America’s teenagers.

Euphoria puts Rue Bennett (Zendaya) in this abyss of existential angst. As a recovering addict, who can be found banging on her dealer’s door, yelling “you did this to me,” is an endearing mess. Zendaya’s performance made her the youngest person to ever win an Emmy. Now, she’s about to take a two-part victory lap.

Zendaya recently announced the upcoming release of two Euphoria specials, one of which will be a Christmas episode premiering in early December. No word yet when the second special will premiere, but both installments will be taking place between the events of season one and two. Season two ended in an inspired musical number, signifying Rue’s relapse in the wake of her love interest/friend, Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) leaving town. Zendaya’s Instagram post, featuring a blue eye with Rue reflection the pupil, teases a reunion between the two. Check it out below.

The first special, “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” will follow Rue as she celebrates Christmas. While its title is undeniably optimistic, it’s probably safe to say Euphoria won’t be pulling A Charlie Brown Christmas. The episode was written and directed by series creator, Sam Levinson, and will reportedly see Colman Domingo will reprise his role as Ali, the man from Rue’s support group with a penchant for tough-love soliloquies.

There’s no word yet on when the show’s second season will debut, but filming is set to begin in early 2021. Until then, an unorthodox Christmas special, making us less-than-nostalgic about high school, may just be what the doctor ordered. #FreeBritney

Cover Photo: HBO

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.