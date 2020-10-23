Complete Your ‘Ghostbusters’ Costume By Making This Life-Like Slime

If you’ve ever seen the classic comedy Ghostbusters, you probably remember a scene where Dr. Peter Venkman (played by the always hilarious Bill Murray) comes face to face with the ghost that will forever be affectionately known as ‘Slimer.’ He lives up to his moniker when he covers Venkman head to toe in a gooey, slimy substance when he flies through him. When he’s found, he utters the iconic phrase, “He slimed me.”

Since we’re all about Halloween realism and do-it-yourself projects. We figured this was the perfect time to learn how to make our own slime at home. Perfect for spooky, seasonal parties, or just throwing on your significant other and quickly running away, this is the recipe you’ll want to learn this ghostly season. It’s actually quite simple. Check out all of the steps below.

Photo: Columbia Pictures

1/6 Gather your ingredients. You’ll need 1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup liquid starch, 1 cup of white school glue, and green food coloring.

2/6 Don't eat it. Even though green food coloring is used, definitely don’t eat this. You probably haven’t eaten glue since you were a kid. Let’s keep it that way.



3/6 Combine your ingredients. In a bowl, pour the water, liquid starch, and school glue. It won’t combine completely so you’ll need to stir it around until it all combines to create a gooey, slime-like consistency.

4/6 Add food coloring. While green is the obvious color of slime in Ghostbusters, you can add any color. Simply pour in a few drops and fold it in until it’s mixed throughout.



5/6 Make it pink. If you’re more a fan of Ghostbusters 2, tint your slime pink. Just make sure to give it some good energy. We wouldn’t want any baby carriages to fly away or summon Vigo the Carpathian or anything.

6/6 Enjoy your slime. While we aren’t sure what you plan to do with it, at least you can mush it together and make fart-like sounds or throw it at someone. Just make sure you’re outside for the latter. This seems like a real pain to clean up.

