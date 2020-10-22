Culture / Music
The Palms

Mandatory Music: The Palms Release Groovy New Album ‘Charlie’ Reminding Us of Better Days Ahead

by Mandatory Editors

There’s too much noise in the world these days. You long to tune out, but want a soundtrack, rather than silence, while you do just that. Enter Charlie, the groovy new album from The Palms.

The Palms are Johnny Zambetti and Ben Rothbard of Terraplane Sun. With a blend of jazz, psychedelia, folk, hip-hop, and electronica, The Palms have created a fresh sound informed by their love of all genres of music. The result are glittering, head-bopping tracks perfect for strolling the streets of Los Angeles after dark.

The chill Charlie album comes with some killer music videos featuring animation by Studio Films. A shaggy-haired hipster in skinny jeans and a slouchy beanie, reminiscent of a young Jason Schwartzman, is the focal point.

“My name is Parker Charlie Hughes, but people call me Charlie,” one of the YouTube video’s description reads. “Over the next 9 episodes, my story will unfold. A sonic portrait of my thoughts, feelings and observations from a recent 8 month journey that changed my life forever.”

The title track of the new album is a piano and drum-driven jam.

“Nostalgia” is a dark and hypnotic tune that evokes smoking in the attic during a bout of insomnia.

“Jello” is a sexy, danceable bop.

Check the rest of The Palms’ tunes on their YouTube channel. They’ll help you keep your cool until the apocalyptic year that was 2020 comes to a close.

