Mandatory Music: The Palms Release Groovy New Album ‘Charlie’ Reminding Us of Better Days Ahead

There’s too much noise in the world these days. You long to tune out, but want a soundtrack, rather than silence, while you do just that. Enter Charlie, the groovy new album from The Palms.

The Palms are Johnny Zambetti and Ben Rothbard of Terraplane Sun. With a blend of jazz, psychedelia, folk, hip-hop, and electronica, The Palms have created a fresh sound informed by their love of all genres of music. The result are glittering, head-bopping tracks perfect for strolling the streets of Los Angeles after dark.

The chill Charlie album comes with some killer music videos featuring animation by Studio Films. A shaggy-haired hipster in skinny jeans and a slouchy beanie, reminiscent of a young Jason Schwartzman, is the focal point.

“My name is Parker Charlie Hughes, but people call me Charlie,” one of the YouTube video’s description reads. “Over the next 9 episodes, my story will unfold. A sonic portrait of my thoughts, feelings and observations from a recent 8 month journey that changed my life forever.”

The title track of the new album is a piano and drum-driven jam.

“Nostalgia” is a dark and hypnotic tune that evokes smoking in the attic during a bout of insomnia.

“Jello” is a sexy, danceable bop.

Check the rest of The Palms’ tunes on their YouTube channel. They’ll help you keep your cool until the apocalyptic year that was 2020 comes to a close.

Cover Photo: @thepalmsmusic (Instagram)

Mandatory Music: Liam Gallagher to Release Live MTV Unplugged Album

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.