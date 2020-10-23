3. 'What We Do in the Shadows'

Taiki Waititi has risen to fame thanks to his quirky irreverence present in films like Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok, and Jojo Rabbit. That same sort of shenanigans can be seen in Waititi and Jermaine Clement’s What We Do in the Shadows. Adhering to a mockumentary format, this horror-comedy follows a group of vampire flatmates as they teach a fresh vampire their ways. Dismantling everything we think we know about vampires, What We Do in the Shadows is at its best when the central bloodsuckers argue about how the dishes haven’t been done in years. There’s also real moments of horror to be found in the more traditional moments of vampire etiquette.