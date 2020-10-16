Culture / Entertainment
Clouds

Zach Sobiech Biopic ‘Clouds’ Floats into Disney+, Runs the Full Spectrum of Emotion

by Mandatory Editors

Whether or not you recognize the name Zach Sobiech, it’s near-impossible to miss his hit song “Clouds.” The catchy chorus — And we’ll go up, up, up / But I’ll fly a little higher / Go up in the clouds because the view is a little nicer — is quite peppy considering doctors told the then-17-year-old Sobiech he only had a year to live.

Sobiech, who passed shortly after turning 18, released the song as a YouTube video in December of 2012 and it quickly went viral, transforming him not only into a celebrity in the music world but also a worldwide spokesman and fundraiser for osteosarcoma awareness and research. By May 2013, he passed away.

His harrowing story has since been made into a movie, Clouds, just released on Disney+, based in part on the memoir Fly a Little Higher: How God Answered a Mom’s Small Prayer in a Big Way by Laura Sobiech (Zach’s mom) and directed by Justin Baldoni and adapted by writer/producer Casey La Scala. Newcomer Fin Argus stars as Sobiech in his senior year of high school as he crushes on his classmate Amy (Madison Iseman), makes music with his longtime BFF Sammy (Sabrina Carpenter), rockets to international notoriety with “Clouds,” and ultimately confronts his mortality.

It’s a stark reminder to seize the moment and to do so as best you can.

Sobiech’s goal was always “to make people happy, as much as I can for as long as I can.” And while he certainly achieved that in his short life, his reach went deeper, inspiring others to pursue their dreams, to live and love while they can, and to leave the world a better place than they found it.

So gather your popcorn (and tissues), leave your machismo at the door and let Clouds give you a good man-cry. Clouds is available now for streaming on Disney+.

