RANKED! The 15 Best 2020 Halloween Costumes (If It Weren’t Cancelled)

Halloween 2020 is going to be a little different than most years. Social distancing and mask wearing (and not just spooky masks) will be common. Instead of opening their doors for trick-or-treaters, many people are opting to leave candy out in bowls or rigging elaborate candy luges to stay a safe distance away from revelers.

But, with all the strangeness surrounding this fall holiday, people will still wear costumes. Even if they only dress up to pose for Instagram pictures in the comfort of their own home, or attend a small social gathering. That’s why we decided to rank the 15 best trending Halloween costumes of 2020. Check them all out below.

Photo: Netflix

Taco Bell Lovers Petition to Keep Mexican Pizza on the Menu: At Least People Have Their Priorities During Election Season

1/15 15. COVID-19 If you’re into science, you might want to dress as the COVID virus. It doesn’t sound too fun to us, but somebody is going to do it.

2/15 14. A Can of White Claw Few stories took 2020 by storm quite like the rise of hard seltzer. It seemed to come out of nowhere and now somehow there are like 30 brands. Still, with all the options, White Claw is king.



3/15 13. Baby Yoda While it’s probably a lot easier to dress like old Yoda if you’re an adult, maybe you could dress up a toddler to look like the Mandalorian’s young sidekick/cargo.

4/15 12. Wonder Woman Wonder Woman should be one of the most popular costumes again this year. Especially with the soon-to-be-released sequel Wonder Woman: 1984.



5/15 11. Dr. Fauci There’s no more well-known character in the age of COVID than Dr. Fauci. If you believe in science, you’re probably a fan of this doctor who has consistently butted heads with Trump over the last half-year

6/15 10. The Mandalorian If you’re planning a couple's costume, it would be hard to top baby Yoda and the Mandalorian. You can go all out and buy a realistic Mandalorian costume. Or you can do what most of us would do and make a helmet out of cardboard and duct tape.



7/15 9. Cobra Kai If you’re a fan of the '80s, you probably never stopped paying tribute to Billy Zabka by wearing a Cobra Kai costume every year. But, with the TV show now on Netflix, there’s no better time to root for the bad guys.

8/15 8. David Rose Schitt’s Creek is full of characters. The whole cast would be perfect for a group costume. But, if you have an over-the-top, oversized sweater, a dark wig, and fake black eyebrows, you can pull off a David Rose costume.



9/15 7. Harley Quinn It seems like Harley Quinn has been a popular costume for years. But, with the release of Birds of Prey, it’s going to be even more popular this year.

10/15 6. Joe Biden If Trump is a popular costume choice, so too should be his competitor Joe Biden. This one isn’t as easy to pull off. A white wig and constantly referring to everyone around you as clowns and telling everyone to “shut up, man” should do the trick.



11/15 5. Joe Exotic The only costume that might be more popular than Carole Baskin is her rival Joe Exotic. A blonde mullet, tiger print shirt, fake eyebrow ring, goatee, and trucker cap should do the trick. Take a photo with a house cat to really complete the costume.

12/15 4. Pennywise With the release of the second chapter of It, the supremely creepy Pennywise the Clown should be a popular costume choice for this year.



13/15 3. Donald Trump Slather yourself in orange face paint, plop on an overly frizzy blonde wig, and put on a suit and tie and you’re all set enjoy the evening as the 45 th president of the United States.

14/15 2. Carole Baskin There are going to be a lot of Carole Baskins all over the country on Halloween. There’s a pretty good chance this half baby boomer half flower child costumes will be the most popular of 2020.



15/15 1. Ruth Bader Ginsburg Even if the beloved Supreme Court Justice didn’t pass away recently, there’s a good chance this would still be one of the most popular costumes of 2020.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.