Bill Murray and His Amazingly Extensive Hat Collection Are Pure Joy

If there is one celebrity that we could have lunch with, or crack open a cool one with, or basically just sit around and listen to for hours upon hours, it would be Bill Murray. The man is an icon and a national treasure. Much like a fine wine, he only seems to get better with age. Bill Murray has always been funny. His film career is proof of that. With movies likes Ghostbusters, Caddy Shack, What About Bob, Groundhog Day, Scrooged, and so, so many more on his resume, there’s no denying that Murray knows how to make us laugh. But there’s so much more to him than that.

For whatever reason, Bill Murray enjoys just being “one of the guys.” His private life is kept surprisingly private, but he’s not afraid to eat at local restaurants, apply for regular jobs, and basically just…like…hang out. Wherever and whenever he feels like.

The biggest difference, some may argue, between Bill Murray and the rest of his ilk is not his celebrity. It’s not his wealth. It’s not his creative genius, his sense of humor nor his intelligence. The biggest difference between Bill Murray and the rest of us is that he has lots and lots of funny hats.

Whether it’s an umbrella hat, a sleek fedora, or something covered in foliage, Bill Murray samples hats like the rest of his peers may show off suits or ball gowns. Make no mistake, Murray can clean up with the best of ‘em. But he prefers to express himself with what he puts on top of his head. And we are all better off because of it.

Cover Photo: Jeff Gross, Getty Images

