Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Adopts New ‘Friend,’ Insanely Cute Pup (You’ll Never Guess His Name)

by Mandatory Editors

Rachel. Monica. Phoebe. Russ. Chandler. Joey. Lord Chesterfield. Wait, what? Where there used to be six Friends, now there are seven. And the new addition is of the four-legged, furbaby variety.

In an insanely viral Instagram video posted on Sunday, Jennifer Aniston has announced the adoption of an adorable rescue puppy she’s named Lord Chesterfield.

👋🏼 Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our 🐾 family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield ❤️. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes🙏🏼

“Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield,” the actress wrote. “He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes.”

The puppy was shown sleeping with a treat hanging out of its mouth. The video was trending by Monday morning with almost 10 million views.

Aniston adopted the little pooch from The Wagmor, a luxury dog hotel and spa (we shit you not) that also has a non-profit that rescues dogs and adopts them out.

We imagine that Lord Chesterfield is in part a replacement pup for Dolly, the German shepherd Aniston shared with her ex Justin Theroux. Dolly died last year. By December, Aniston was hinting at a new pet

“If I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would,” she told People. “But I have to be very sensitive to Clyde and Sophie [Aniston’s other dogs] because it’s all about whether they are going to be happy.”

We don’t know much about Clyde and Sophie, but we suspect that once this puppy acclimates to his forever home, they’re going to be howling with delight. Aniston’s pad is going to be as busy and boisterous as an indoor dog park. The more friends, the merrier!

