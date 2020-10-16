Mandatory Staff Picks: Best Non-Scary Halloween Movies For All You Hall-O-Weenies

Halloween 2020 is going to be pretty low key. Being in the middle of a pandemic means that instead of partying all night in our craziest costumes or handing out candy for hours on end, we’ll all be planted in front of our screens, scrolling in search of entertainment.

Oct. 31 is often associated with horror movies, but not everyone can stomach that level of scary. For the rest of us Hall-O-Weenies, there are comedies, mockumentaries, animated classics, and other films that fulfill our spooky season viewing cravings. Make your favorite Halloween treat, turn off the lights, and settle into the couch for a binge-fest that won’t give you nightmares until Thanksgiving.

Cover Photo:

1/10 'Beetlejuice' A newly deceased couple conjures an evil spirit named Beetlejuice to help them scare a family out of their former home in this comedy starring the hilariously creepy Michael Keaton.

2/10 'E.T.' This Steven Spielberg classic follows everyone's favorite alien as he navigates life on Earth with his best friend Elliott.



3/10 'Shaun of the Dead' A slacker must summon his manhood and save his girlfriend when his hometown is overrun with zombies in this witty parody.

4/10 'The Addams Family' When a long-lost relative reappears on the Addams' spooky doorstep, the strangest family you've ever seen must rally to protect their legacy and fortune.



5/10 'Hocus Pocus' A trio of witches played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimi are the focal point of this comedy which has built a cult following for its goofy, over-the-top hilarity.

6/10 'Death Becomes Her' Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep star as rivals who take a drug that makes them immortal, not realizing that the side effects are, well, killer.



7/10 'What We Do in the Shadows' In this critically-acclaimed mockumentary, a trio of ancient vampire flatmates struggles to survive in modern New Zealand.

8/10 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Don't be fooled by the title; this is a Halloween film through and through. The pumpkin king of Halloweentown, Jack Skellington, is stuck in a spooky-season rut but gets revitalized when he discovers Christmastown.



9/10 'Casper' This charming live-action interpretation of the friendly ghost features a teen Christina Ricci as Casper's crush.

10/10 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' Tap into your childhood nostalgia with this animated movie in which the Peanuts gang celebrates Halloween every which way, from attending a Halloween party to trick-or-treating with Snoopy to awaiting the arrival of the Great Pumpkin in a pumpkin patch.

Honest Timeline: Reluctantly Going to a Halloween Costume Party When You Hate Dressing Up

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.