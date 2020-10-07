Mick Fleetwood Recreates Viral ‘Dreams’ Video on TikTok

Going viral on a social media platform is exciting enough. But imagine a celebrity not only seeing your viral video but making his own in response. That’s what happened to TikTok user Nathan Apodaca, otherwise known as 420doggface208. Last month, Apodaca posted a vid of himself riding a longboard, drinking juice, and mouthing the words to Fleetwood Mac’s tune “Dreams.”

The video, captioned “morning vibe,” went viral and accumulated over 21 million views since it was posted on Sept. 25.

Well, Mick Fleetwood must’ve seen Apodaca’s video and liked it, because he joined TikTok and posted his own juice-drinking, longboard-riding tribute over the weekend.

“420doggface208 had it right,” he wrote in the caption. “Dreams and Cranberry just hits different.”

Fleetwood’s post had 1.4 million likes as of Tuesday, though he’s yet to post again. Maybe when it comes to social media, he’s a one-hit wonder.

