Celebrities Sporting ‘Vote’ Apparel Is a Patriotic Fashion Trend We Can Get Behind
We love gazing upon our favorite celebrities on Instagram, no matter what they’re wearing, but in these tumultuous times, we appreciate when famous people use their platforms – and their fashion sense – to send a message. What message are they broadcasting? Vote, that’s what.
In anticipation of the Nov. 3 presidential election, we rounded up some excellent examples of how a well-planned outfit – and expertly executed selfie – can help change the world. Get your own “Vote!” merchandise now and spread the word through your wardrobe about how important it is for everyone to do their civic duty.
Cover Photo: Instagram
View this post on Instagram
When fashion meets activism….. VOTE! Thank you @stevesellsstudio for this amazing Kaftan that’s fashionable with purpose! We must show up and do our part this November! VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!!! – – – – #Vote #UseYourVoice #BillyPorter #SteveSellsStudio #Fashion #Kaftan #FashionWithPurpose #YouMatter #SelfCare #Boomerang #Werk #Yass : @LuckyChurch @MungoMade
View this post on Instagram
Today we celebrate #WomensEqualityDay and the fearless females who stood up for the right to make our voices heard over the years! We created this limited edition @Fabletics #ExerciseYourVote Tee as a reminder to keep exercising our hard-won right to vote this November. #vote #cofounder #fabletics
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Happy national voter registration day THE REAL POWER IS IN YOUR HANDS… VOTE! Please register – link in stories.
View this post on Instagram
Only 50 days until Election Day! If you haven’t already, check on your voter registration status and learn about your state’s voter deadlines by texting MAIL to 26797. And if you’re planning on voting by mail, don’t forget to request your absentee ballot. Now more than ever we need to make our voices heard and vote for a better, more just future…
View this post on Instagram
You have a voice. This #NationalVoterRegistrationDay is your opportunity to create the community you want for yourself and those you love. If you have not already registered, please do so today! @respin has teamed up with @iamavoter on a limited edition pair of leggings – a portion of proceeds will go directly to #IAmAVoter, a non-partisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement. #LINKINBIO
View this post on Instagram
I am a VOTER!!! We are 100 days away from Election Day … and friends don’t let friends skip elections! So please join me and @iamavoter in their mission to register 100,000 voters for #RegisterAFriendDay. Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered to vote. Then tag 5 friends to remind them to do the same.
View this post on Instagram
I’m registered. Are you?? #NationalVoterRegistrationDay #VOTE
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Joining @off____white’s initiative to be a #ModelVoter Visit @fashionourfuture2020 to register to vote or check your voter registration status. To learn more visit #linkinbio I’m voting early in person this year (with my mask) What about you?! #FOF2020 #FashionOurFuture2020
View this post on Instagram
a PSA after work lastnight on my block … Shouting from the rooftops….with all the oxygen in my lungs… YOUR VOTE MATTERS!!!! don’t forget to register and vote .. Over 17 million new voters and its up to us to change the narrative of America as we know it. Change is now !!!! VOTE !!!!!! I am voting for humanity … what are you voting for ? @michaelkors tee shirt
Biden vs. Trump: Which Political Candidate Has Better Hair?
MORE NEWS:
1/12
Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)
2/12
Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)
-
3/12
San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)
4/12
Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)
-
5/12
Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)
6/12
Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)
-
7/12
The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)
8/12
Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images
-
9/12
Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Jai Kershner
10/12
Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images
-
11/12
Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images
12/12
Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images
Mandatory Voting: 12 Simple Reasons to Be Pro Joe (And Against Don the Con)
Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.