Celebrities Sporting ‘Vote’ Apparel Is a Patriotic Fashion Trend We Can Get Behind

We love gazing upon our favorite celebrities on Instagram, no matter what they’re wearing, but in these tumultuous times, we appreciate when famous people use their platforms – and their fashion sense – to send a message. What message are they broadcasting? Vote, that’s what.

In anticipation of the Nov. 3 presidential election, we rounded up some excellent examples of how a well-planned outfit – and expertly executed selfie – can help change the world. Get your own “Vote!” merchandise now and spread the word through your wardrobe about how important it is for everyone to do their civic duty.

View this post on Instagram Love You A post shared by NICOLE RICHIE (@nicolerichie) on Sep 13, 2020 at 5:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram I’m registered. Are you?? #NationalVoterRegistrationDay #VOTE A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Sep 22, 2020 at 9:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram These boots were made for voting A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Sep 22, 2020 at 6:59pm PDT

