Culture / Entertainment

The David Rose Guide to Living in a World Where Everybody Is Gross and Awful

by Josh Plainse

Rebuilding your life in a rural town isn’t easy, especially if you’re David Rose (Daniel Levy)  from Schitt’s Creek. The sarcastic, naive, and melodramatic David has been a standout character on the show since its premiere in 2016. Due to his previous wealth, David finds Schitt’s Creek gross and awful when he first arrives—two adjectives that could very well describe our world at the moment.

Thanks to COVID-19 (among other things), you, like David, might be “trying very hard not to connect with people right now.” With the proper amount of jovial wit and humor, sometimes you just gotta tell people to “eat glass.” With that in mind, here’s The David Rose Guide to Living in a World Where Everybody Is Gross and Awful.

Cover Photo: Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

Do as I say, not as I do: The Lindsey Graham Guide to Being a Complete and Utterly Shameless Hypocrite

Cheers: The Mandatory Best Man’s Guide to Giving a Wedding Speech Nobody Will Forget

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.