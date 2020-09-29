Culture / Entertainment
Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Turns 48, Celebrates on Instagram in Birthday Suit

by Mandatory Editors

Some of us celebrate our birthdays with heavily-frosted cakes. Some of us make a wish as we blow out the candles. Some of us treat ourselves to a fancy dinner or finally splurge on that long lusted-after item on Amazon. But not Gwyneth Paltrow. Nope. The Oscar-winning actress celebrated her 48th birthday over the weekend with a nude.

 

Needless to say, the mother of two looked spectacular. It must be all that kale (or whatever she eats, which probably isn’t much) and those weird homeopathic therapies she explored in her Netflix series The Goop Lab.

Whatever her secret, we’ll take a gander at the Goop founder any ol’ time. Posed among greenery with a bashful smile and flawless skin, the blonde beauty looked naturally stunning. It’s too bad her caption read like just another piece of marketing copy, though.

“In nothing but my birthday suit today… thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop ‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. #goopgenes”

You can take the businesswoman out of her clothes but you can’t take the…well, you get it.

Brad Falchuk, you’re one lucky lad.

