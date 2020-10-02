Culture / Entertainment

RANKED! The Cast of ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ The Only Sitcom That Matters According to the Emmys

by Christopher Osburn
By now, you have no reason not to have binged the whole series of  Schitt’s Creek. It’s available on Netflix. For those who haven’t yet enjoyed the hilarity that is Schitt’s Creek, it’s a sitcom about a super-rich family who lose everything. That is, except for a small town that was purchased as a “gag gift” years ago called Schitt’s Creek. With nowhere else to go, the family relocates to this small town and is greeted with a collection of characters that aren’t used to their over-the-top nature.

Recently, the show won Emmys for “Outstanding Comedy Series” and all four-comedy acting Emmys. If that isn’t enough to get you to finally watch this show, you’re pretty much hopeless. To nudge you in the right direction, we decided to rank the best characters on the show. Check them out below.

