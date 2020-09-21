Happy Birthday Bill! A Sweet 70th Celebration to America’s Greatest (15 Funniest Bill Murray GIFs)

For all of our lives, we’ve had one comedic constant, a beacon of laughter in the sky. Our guy Bill Murray turns the sweet 70 today. There are so many movies and moments it’s impossible to list favorites. From Stripes and Ghostbusters to Life Aquatic and Zombieland. Unlike most actors who we seem to know everything about, Bill Murray remains as mysterious as he is hilarious. From randomly showing up to college dorm parties to tending the bar down the road. You never know where you will find him. With that, the one key thing I would urge everyone to do is to seek out the Lost In Translation DVD (remember those things?) and watch the “Making of” featurette included in the special features. It is a treasure trove of Bill Murray content and moments from the set of that movie. And speaking of which, we can’t wait to see him alongside Rashida Jones when he reunites with Sofia Coppola next month in On The Rocks.

To celebrate all that is Bill on his 70th, here’s a collection of some of the funniest GIFs out there that we use almost daily in text conversations.

Cover Photo: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

There has to be one: The Best Bill Murray Movie

1/15

2/15



3/15

4/15



5/15

6/15



7/15

8/15



9/15

10/15



11/15

12/15



13/15

14/15



15/15