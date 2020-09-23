‘The Great British Baking Show’ Is Back (And Other Netflix Shows to Ensure We Live to See 2021)

Photo: BBC

In the last six months, many of us have spent more time watching TV than usual. This is because a lot of us have been working from home. We’ve tried our best to shower every day and only wear sweatpants a few times per week, but with no boss at home (unless you count our children) there have been a lot of television-based breaks. Now, more than ever, instead of looking forward to fall events (most are canceled) and get-togethers (not happening this year), we’re perusing what shows are dropping on our favorite streaming services.

This is exactly what happened recently when we realized The Great British Baking Show is set to drop its 11th season on Sept. 25. In a world of over-the-top, ridiculous reality shows paired with the year that is 2020, TGBBS is like pulling on a warm sweater and sipping on a hot cup of tea on a cold day. We couldn’t be more stoked for its return.

But, it’s not just the return of our beloved baking show. There are other Netflix shows (and new seasons) we’re looking forward to in an effort to ensure we survive this terrible year. Check them all out below.

1/8 'Criminal: UK' (Season 2) If you haven’t watched the first season of Criminal: UK, get on it. This highly tense thriller revolves around a police interrogation about a crime. One of the best episodes features a character played by David Tennant who is suspected of sexually assaulting and killing his stepdaughter. Photo: Netflix

2/8 'Social Distance' While this one might hit too close to home, we’re still interested in checking out Social Distance. This 8-part anthology tells different stories of uncertainty, anxiety, and sadness experienced by people during the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: Solskin (Getty Images)



3/8 'The Great British Baking Show' (Season 11) We’re getting really lucky this fall because the new season of this amazing reality baking show is dropping on Sept. 25 (only three days after it premieres in the UK). Photo: BBC

4/8 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' If you’re anything like us, as soon as fall arrives your viewing habits tend to get a little spookier. This show that’s set to drop in early October is a follow up to last year’s The Haunting of Hill House. It looks really scary and we’re more than ready to get on this thrill ride. Photo: Netflix



5/8 'Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 2' The new version of Unsolved Mysteries dropped this summer on Netflix. The first six episodes were so popular, Netflix decided to drop more this October. Photo: Netflix

6/8 'Ratched' If you’ve ever seen One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (or read the book), you probably had a few questions about just who Nurse Ratched is and what makes her tick. This show explains who whole backstory. Photo: Netflix



7/8 'The Chef Show' (Season 2) Alongside Los Angeles-based chef Roy Choi, Jon Favreau is set to dive into more episodes of this cooking show that pairs the culinary world with the celebrity world in a fun and informative way. Photo: Netflix

8/8 'The Crown' (Season 4) If you’ve missed the first three seasons of this Netflix show, it’s time to catch up. Each season tells the story of a different era of Queen Elizabeth’s reign. This season takes place in the 1970s with Oscar winner Olivia Coleman playing the lead role. Photo: Netflix

