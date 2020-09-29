RANKED! The Funniest Characters From ‘The Office’

Photo: NBC

If you’ve never watched The Office, what are you waiting for? All nine seasons are currently streaming on Netflix. For those few people who haven’t seen it, The Office which was based on the British series of the same name, aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013. It was a ‘mockumentary’ style sitcom that followed the office lives live of the employees of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The unique characters are each given ample time to show their unique sense of humor. But some characters are funnier than others. While Angela, Oscar, Stanley, Toby, and Ryan (and others) have their fair share of jokes, they don’t crack the top eight funniest office members. Check out our rankings of the most humorous characters and look for a surprise at the top.

1/8 8. Andy Bernard Andy was one of the office members who joined the group in later seasons. But, he quickly became a fan favorite because of his obvious anger issues and obsessions with a cappella singing and his Cornell group ‘Here Comes Treble.’

2/8 7. Pam Beasley Pam is sweet, shy at times, and secretly in love with Jim for most of the early seasons of the show. She gets in on the Dwight pranks at various times. The best thing about Pam’s humor is that she seems not want to hurt anyone’s feelings in the process.



3/8 6. Jim Halpert Jim is a slacker and prankster who spends half the series shrugging and making sarcastic comments to Dwight and the other half flirting with Pam. His dreams include moving to Philadelphia and becoming a sports writer.

4/8 5. Meredith Palmer Meredith is a heavy drinking, lewd, single mom who seems to have pretty much given up. She enjoys casual Friday a little more than most and was really excited by a cocktail using every ingredient possible, made by Michael.



5/8 4. Dwight Schrute Very rarely does Dwight actually try to be funny. In fact, he’s one of the most tightly wound, serious characters on the show. Sadly, his lack of realizing that he’s being made fun of is the funniest thing about him. He owns a beet farm and a lot of the humor surrounds this agricultural endeavor.

6/8 3. Kevin Malone Kevin is a dim-witted, slow talking accountant. His slack-jawed, dumbfounded reactions to other members of the office are perfect and hilarious at times. The funniest fact about Kevin is that he originally applied to work in the warehouse, but Michael just saw something special in him. Also, the scene where hew spills his homemade chili is the best scene in the series.



7/8 2. Michael Scott Michael evolves more than almost any character on the show. He starts as a bumbling boss who loves a great inspiration quote (that are always attributed to the wrong person) and to insert a good "That’s why she said." You realize that even though the silly, often misguided humor continues throughout the series, his heart begins to shine brighter as the seasons move on.

8/8 1. Creed Bratton Strangely, Creed is the only character who actually plays himself (albeit a very creepy version of himself). He enjoys the taste of mung beans, is obsessed with scuba diving, and might have murdered someone in the beginning of a Halloween episode. He’s strange, often confused, and by far the funniest, most quotable character on the show.

