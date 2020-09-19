Culture / Entertainment
Ruth Bader Ginsburg

RIP RBG: The 15 Best Ruth Bader Ginsburg Quotes in Remembrance of the Badass Supreme Court Justice

by Mandatory Editors

The United States lost its most iconic supreme court justice yesterday when Ruth Bader Ginsburg died from metastatic pancreatic cancer at the age of 87. The Notorious RBG, as she was known to her cult following, was a trailblazing feminist and the most prominent member of the supreme court, on which she served for 27 years. Though she was small in stature and reportedly shy, she loomed over the other justices with her sharp tongue and intimidating smarts.

As only the second woman ever appointed to the supreme court, RBG spent her career battling sexism and fighting for justice for the “fairer sex.” In her later years, she became a pop culture celebrity, and spawned a slew of fan art, an award-winning documentary, and was satirized by everyone from Kate McKinnon on Saturday Night Live to Missy Modell on Instagram.

Ginsburg’s death comes at an especially unfortunate time; even if Trump loses the 2020 presidential election, he may still have time to slip a (highly conservative) replacement justice into the court before he leaves office. If he does, RBG will be rolling over in her grave. Just days before her death, Ginsburg told her granddaughter, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

We don’t know if RBG will get her wish, but we do know she will be remembered forever. In honor of the tough-as-nails justice, we’ve rounded up 15 of her best quotes. Read ’em and weep.

