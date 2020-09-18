Culture / Sports
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor Attempts Kanye-Style Breakdown After Indecent Exposure, Immediately Upstaged by Kanye, the King of Meltdowns

by Mandatory Editors

UFC champ Conor McGregor may be retired from MMA, but he just can’t stay out of the spotlight. The Irishman’s latest headline-making behavior? He allegedly exposed his junk to a married woman at a bar in the South of France, where he and his fiancée were vacationing. “Notorious” was arrested and released the following day without charges.

But the 32-year-old fighter didn’t walk away unscathed. Nope, he had a huge chip on his shoulder, and soon took to social media to show it off. In a series of social media posts, McGregor let his emotions loose a la Kanye West. A handful of the since-deleted missives:

“I can’t go on like this man.”
“I will never kill myself no matter how many wish for it.”
“Try set me up all yous fucking want over and over and over the truth will always set me free!”
“Never will I fold! The truth is the truth and it gives me wings!”
“I know my character! God bless DNA! God bless Cctv! God bless Eye witness! God bless the truth! The truth is power! I am free!”
“Never will a dime be paid to anyone coming at me with vicious lies! Not now not fucking ever!”
“I will fight! And I am only beginning my fight!”
“I will not allow these people to just accuse me and then disappear into the dark to attempt to ruin someone else’s life! No fucking way!”

Investigators say they’re awaiting “key physical tests” in the case, though McGregor and his manager are convinced the accusation was spawned by a someone looking to cash in on his fame and fortune.

Fans responded to the fighter’s freakout with concern over McGregor’s mental health. (Which, given how many hits to the head he’s taken, probably isn’t great even in the best of circumstances.) We just can’t believe how much this meltdown resembles those of another megalomaniac, Kanye West – who also just had another very public, seemingly bipolar episode on Twitter, which quickly overshadowed any further contemplation on the state of McGregor’s mind. You can’t win ‘em all, champ.

