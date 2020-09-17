Kanye Twitter Rant Gets R. Kelly-Inspired Encore Video Featuring Piss on His Grammy

It’s time for a breakdown. A Kanye West breakdown. Yes, we know these happen so often they’re hardly even news, but this one takes the piss out of all the previous Kanye breakdowns. Literally.

After ranting all morning on Twitter about recording contracts and music industry practices (which he has described as “modern day slavery”), the 43-year-old rapper tweeted a video of himself peeing on one of his Grammy awards in a toilet. (He has 21. It’s unclear which one got the golden shower.)

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

“Trust me … I WON’T STOP,” he wrote. (Yeah, we noticed.)

The hours-long rant concluded with the statement that “90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying.”

Phew.

We still don’t know what prompted this latest unraveling, but it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to say it has to do with the delayed release of his forthcoming album Donda: With Child. If only Kanye rapped as much as he tweeted, he’d have a whole ‘nother album ready by now. At this point, it appears his career is in the toilet.

Cover Photo: @kanyewest (Twitter)

