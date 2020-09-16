Ageless Paul Rudd Is Now Officially A Millennial in a New PSA Urging People to Wear Masks

Photo: Governor Andrew M. Cuomo/YouTube

There’s been a ton of debate on the internet about Paul Rudd. And no, it’s not about how the comedic actor managed to star in not one, but two Ant Man movies. It’s about his age and appearance. Officially (we looked it up), the Clueless star is 51 years old. Yeah, we can’t believe it either. This is mostly because if you take a look at a photo of the actor from the late ’90s and compare it to one today, he looks exactly the same. While we don’t know if Rudd is a really a soul-swallowing vampire, we do know he loves the movie Mac and Me (because he uses a scene from the movie every time he has to show a clip of his work on Conan) and thanks to a new PSA, he’s totally a millennial now.

The PSA, from the State of New York, is about the importance of wearing face masks to fight COVID. It’s aptly titled “Certified young person Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video starts with Rudd dressed in a baggy sweatshirt, slightly askew flat-brim hat, headphones, and a skateboard talking about how he was recently “talking on the iPhone with my homey Governor Cuomo and he’s just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks.”

The video continues and Rudd explains the science behind wearing a mask while throwing in various phrases like “No cap,” “So fam, let’s real talk,” “Masks? They’re totally beast,” “So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it,” “Vibe check,” “Yas queens like ourselves,” and many more obviously cool, hip slang terms that a young person like Rudd should and would say.

While the video is funny, it has an important message about how millennials are the most important group when it comes to stopping the spread of COVID. So, “listen hype beasts,” just wear your mask like Paul Rudd who definitely doesn’t look like Steve Buscemi pretending to be a high schooler.

