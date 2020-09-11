Culture / Entertainment
Dune

Stunning New Trailer Brings ‘Dune’ Back to the Big Screen, Unclear If It Will Top Real-Life Dystopian State of the World

by Nick Perkins

Remember Dune? It was a 1965 sci-fi novel that spoke about a dystopian future (in which we are now pretty much living, let’s be honest) where the good guys had to mine other planets because our current one was dying. It was an incredible book that resulted in a pretty terrible movie, directed by David Lynch back in the ‘80s. The original film has sort of been a punching bag when it comes to sci-fi, but the new movie looks to silence critics once and for all.

The trailer is proof enough that this film ain’t yo daddy’s Dune.

Following the journey of the royal family of Caladan as they travel through the galaxy to mine a new planet for, well, sand (it’s cooler than it sounds, OK?), this film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and stars Timothee Chlamaet, as well as Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Jason Mamoa and Zendaya.

This movie is coming out at the perfect time because, even though we’re not being forced to mine new planets (yet), we are living in an unpredictable time both in terms of our leaders and our climate.

“No matter what you believe, Earth is changing, and we will have to adapt,” director Denis Villeneuve told Vanity Fair. “That’s why I think that Dune, this book, was written in the 20th century. It was a distant portrait of the reality of the oil and the capitalism and the exploitation—the overexploitation—of Earth. Today, things are just worse. It’s a coming-of-age story, but also a call for action for the youth.”

Sound familiar? It should, because even though the book was written decades ago, it has never seemed more apropos or relevant.

Pending other world disasters, Dune will hit theaters on Dec. 18, 2020.

