Mandatory Movie Battles: Who’s the Better Avenger, Iron Man or Captain America?

“If we can’t protect the Earth, you can be damned sure we’ll avenge it.” That’s what Tony Stark aka Iron Man says to Loki in 2012’s The Avengers. The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe seemed to revolve around Robert Downey Jr.’s larger-than-life character—2008’s Iron Man being the catalyst for everything that followed. Of course, he’d get the titular line in the game-changing team-up. That said, is Iron Man the best Avenger?

Steve Rogers/Captain America has been the revered leader of the Avengers since they first appeared together in 1963. The wholesome super soldier was a cringe-worthy piece of propaganda (at times). Chris Evans’ MCU debut as the character was more than passable, but his role in The Avengers was, well, predictable and uninspired (unless you count the deleted scenes)—Tony Stark was still the most interesting Avenger. However, Captain America: The Winter Soldier took the cheese out of Capt. and made him a truly badass Avenger. By the time Captain America: Civil War put them in direct opposition, Steve Rogers was on a level playing field with Tony Stark. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame further developed their arcs and relationship before closing the book on the “Big Two,” leaving us to look back on their avenging careers. So who wore the ‘A’ better?

Disclaimer: This is based solely on the films and ignores the comics (where Iron Man did have one or two villain arcs).

Cover Photo: Marvel Studios

1/7 Personality Tony Stark is a self-declared “genius, billionaire, playboy, [and] philanthropist,” and that’s why we love him. He’s arrogant, sarcastic, and funny. His unpredictable personality is why fans love him so much (not to mention the spot-on casting of Robert Downey Jr.). He’s not like other stereotypical heroes and watching him banter with other superheroes has made both the Avengers and the overall MCU more relatable. Plus, he’s well-received by the ladies. Captain America, while admirable, is not the type of person you’re going to meet in line at the DMV...not that Tony would ever wait in line (Steve Rogers would). Winner: Iron Man

2/7 Hubris Both Iron Man and Captain America are extraordinarily confident. However, Steve’s pride far exceeds Tony’s. Before becoming a super soldier, his health setbacks keep him from joining the Army while all of his friends were going off to war. Still, he enlisted multiple times, never admitting defeat. His confidence in the face of overwhelming odds is what makes his hubris a positive instead of a negative (something that does not apply to the average individual). Tony, on the other hand, finds himself tormented by visions of doomsday; buckling under the weight of his inflated sense of self-importance (thinking he can/can’t save everyone). Tony even gives up initially in Avengers: Endgame. Steve truly believes that the Avengers can accomplish anything together, and if they lose "[they'll] do that together too." He has excessive pride and confidence, not only in himself but his teammates. Captain America’s iron will is what gives him the edge over Iron Man. Winner: Captain America



3/7 Moral Compass/Decision Making Aligning with America’s advertised values, Captain America believes in justice and liberty. His unwavering ideology is always on display and is one of the reasons his fellow Avengers trust him to make decisions. No one trusts Tony to make decisions...his impulsive nature led to the creation of Ultron (among other things). Yes, Vision would also not exist without Tony, but it takes risks a little too often. This is probably why Tony signs the Accords that put superhumans in check (he feels guilty). Captain America knows that big government, especially a government that tells heroes when and where they can be heroic, is a bad idea. “The safest hands are still our own.” Obviously, there's also the whole being "worthy" enough to lift Mjölnir thing. Winner: Captain America

4/7 Leadership Captain America is a classic example of a great leader. He holds both himself and others accountable, leads with positivity, and is loyal to a fault. Hell, the world MCU looks up to the guy. Remember that whole "Captain's orders" scene from The Winter Soldier? Yeah. You could argue that Tony is a fantastic guide/mentor to Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, but...you can also argue against that. Steve is the leader of the Avengers—“Avengers Assemble!”—that’s all that needs to be said. Winner: Captain America



5/7 Skills/Powers As the (previous) CEO of Stark Industries, Tony is one of the most intelligent people on Earth. That said, he’s just a man. Steve Rogers is superhuman. Like DC’s Bruce Wayne, Marvel’s Tony Stark uses his mind and his money to become a superhero. He builds the MACH 1 under extreme duress, and every suit that follows it becomes more and more advanced. His work ethic is arguably unparalleled. Because of his mind (and suits), he has super strength, can fly and blast people—he’s one of the strongest Avengers. Not to mention the fact that his ability to figure out things like time travel makes him an extremely valuable asset. Winner: Iron Man

6/7 Character Arc It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish. In Tony’s debut, he’s the “Merchant of Death" however, he realizes the error of his ways, stops selling weapons and invests in substantial energy. Tormented by his visions of Thanos’ pending devastation, he makes a lot of missteps but gets less selfish with each movie. Ultimately, giving his life to protect those he loves. Steve starts as an archetypal hero and remains that hero. He struggles with adjusting to contemporary society along the way, but his arc pales in comparison to his “hot mess” of a friend. Winner: Iron Man



7/7 Sacrifices/Selflessness This one may seem counter-intuitive. Captain America is a selfless individual; he’ll happily dive on a grenade to save his squad. In Captain America: The First Avenger, he does just this when he crashes a plane in the Arctic to prevent the detonation of atomic weapons. After being frozen for nearly 70 years, Steve has missed out on an entire life (with Peggy Carter). That said, at the end of Endgame, Steve travels back in time in gets to live the life he’s always wanted (timelines be damned). So, what did he lose at the end of the day? Tony flew into a wormhole with a nuclear weapon in the first Avengers, struggles with anxiety and obsession, and then dies at the end of Endgame leaving behind a wife and daughter. Captain America may be advertised as the most selfless in the MCU, but look at the scoreboard. Winner: Iron Man

From a traditional, cookie-cutter perspective, Captain America is the better Avenger. Tony makes a lot of mistakes, but he does everything he can to right those wrongs (even in the first movie). He remains the most flawed but also the most human. His relatability is an asset to both the audience and Captain America, who is able to find peace because of his friend’s influence. He sacrifices himself for the greater good in both the first Avengers movie and Endgame. The character of Tony Stark, his arc, and the actor who plays him are the reason we go to movies. Iron Man has been the most instrumental in MCU’s past, present, and future.

Sorry, Thor.

Overall Winner: Iron Man

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.