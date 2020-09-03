New James Bond ‘No Time to Die’ Trailer Teases the Big-Screen Cinematic Escape We Need Right Now

The latest James Bond installment, No Time to Die, may have had its April release delayed until November due to coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be just as excited to see it when it finally hits theaters. A just-released trailer only stokes our anticipation for 007’s next globetrotting adventure.

After months of quarantine, this over-the-top movie is the cinematic escape we need. From car chases and shootouts to massive explosions and beautiful women, No Time to Die looks like a thrill-a-minute experience. The new trailer dropped today with the Twitter headline: “The mission that changes everything begins…”

The story (as if we care; see cars, guns, and women above) centers around Bond (Daniel Craig), who is called out of retirement in Jamaica to rescue a kidnapped scientist. The all-star cast includes talented actors like Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, and Ana De Armas.

This is the 25th entry to the 007 legacy, but it’s already looking to be our favorite so far. Sadly, it’s Craig’s final turn as Bond. We hope he saved the best for last.

