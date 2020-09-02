Culture / Entertainment
Chadwick Boseman

Honoring a King: 25 Celebrity Tribute Tweets to Chadwick Boseman

by Nick Perkins

“In my culture, death isn’t the end. It’s…more of a stepping off point.”

                                                                             – Chadwick Boseman as King T’Challa

On Aug. 28, 2020, the world stood in collective shock as it was announced by his representatives that Chadwick Boseman, the powerful actor behind Marvel’s Black Panther, as well as Jackie Robinson and James Brown, had passed away. His death came after a four-year battle with colon cancer. If this news shocks you, you’re not alone. Though he had been battling cancer since 2016, he chose to keep that aspect of his life private. It was only after his death that his millions of fans found out he had even been diagnosed with the terminal disease.

But instead of focusing on his death, we would like to focus on his life and the number of lives he has impacted in his short time in this world. Though Chadwick Boseman gained name recognition based on his performance as Black Panther, it was the man himself who was the true hero. Everybody that had the honor of knowing Boseman had nothing but good things to say about him, from his co-stars to the Make-A-Wish children he visited, even when battling his own life-threatening disease. No amount of words or pictures will ever be able to truly honor the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, but we have collected the most powerful tribute tweets from those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Rest in Power, King. Wakanda will still be forever.

