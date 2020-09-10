RANKED! The 12 Best Self-Help Books of All Time

We all need a little help sometimes, but not all of us can afford a life coach or a therapist. That’s what self-help books are for. Through the power of the written word on the page, you can transform your life. Whether you need to unlock your creativity, change your stinkin’ thinkin’, or infuse your everyday experiences with more spirituality, there’s a book for that. We’ve gathered together the 12 best self-help books of all time and ranked them, so you know where to start. Consider this your crash-course in becoming a more evolved version of yourself.

Cover Photo: Eva-Katalin (Getty Images)

Study up: 10 Trending Black Culture Books You Need to Read to Educate Yourself

1/12 12. 'How to Win Friends and Influence People' by Dale Carnegie This practical book offers up suggestions on garnering favor with others, from smiling and remembering people's names to talking to others' interests and making them feel important.

2/12 11. 'The Power of Positive Thinking' by Norman Vincent Peale Using affirmations and visualizations, this book will show you how to retrain your brain to think optimistically.



3/12 10. 'The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People' by Stephen Covey As the title implies, this book will show you seven habits -- three that help cultivate independence, three that help cultivate interdependence, and one that helps you maintain your newfound way of being.

4/12 9. 'Every Day a Friday : How to Be Happier 7 Days a Week' by Joel Osteen Everyone feels their best on Fridays. What if you could experience that carefree and positive outlook every day of the week? Pastor Joel Osteen thinks you can, and in this accessible book, he shows you how.



5/12 8. 'Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead' by Brené Brown Brené Brown became a household name with this self-help book that teaches readers how to tap into vulnerability and see it as a strength, not a liability.

6/12 7. 'The Language of Letting Go' by Melody Beattie You can't control other people, but you can decide how (and if) you interact with them. This day-by-day book will inspire you to reclaim your power, resist getting involved in other people's drama, and end toxic relationships.



7/12 6. 'Big Magic' by Elizabeth Gilbert We are all creative beings, but some of us experience blocks to expression. This book by the author of Eat, Pray, Love show you how to free your inner artist and live a more passionate life.

8/12 5. 'The Power of Now' by Eckhart Tolle Fixating on the past or ruminating about the future is exhausting, and it's keeping you from living your best life. In this book, you'll learn how to stay present and harness your thoughts.



9/12 4. 'The Secret' Rhonda Byrne The Law of Attraction states that whatever you focus on, you manifest. This book takes that theory and shows you how to create the life you want with your mind.

10/12 3. 'The Buddha Walks Into a Bar . . .: A Guide to Life for a New Generation' by Lodro Rinzler This book, written by a Buddhist meditation teacher, is aimed at 20-somethings seeking a more spiritual experience even as they indulge in everyday pleasures like beer and sex.



11/12 2. 'The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck' by Mark Manson Not everything deserves your attention. This book tells you how to better filter your life so you're not expending energy on things that don't matter.

12/12 1. 'Awaken the Giant Within' by Tony Robbins Motivational speaker Anthony Robbins shows you how to raise your standards, make better decisions, and shape your destiny in this empowering book.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.