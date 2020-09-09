Culture / Entertainment
children's books

RANKED! The Best Children’s Books of All Time

by Mandatory Editors

There’s something about children’s books that burns into our brains. Maybe it’s the repetition, the colorful illustrations, or the infectious rhymes. Whatever the reason, the stories we heard as children stick with us more than anything we’ve ever read in adulthood. Certain children’s books have longevity that other literature doesn’t; generations have grown up on the same tomes as we did because they’re just that good.

Whether you’re nostalgic for the tales of your youth or are looking for the perfect book to read (again and again and again) to your own kids, we’ve scouted out the best children’s books of all time and ranked them for your reading pleasure.

Cover Photo: LumiNola (Getty Images)

Must-reads: The 10 Best Graphic Novels and Memoirs

Study up: 10 Trending Black Culture Books You Need to Read to Educate Yourself

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.