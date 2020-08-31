Macaulay Culkin Turns 40, Says His Job Now Is to ‘Make People Feel Old’ (Mission Accomplished)

Once upon a time, we all wanted to be Macaulay Culkin. The year was 1990 and the family comedy Home Alone had just come out. We were envious both of Culkin’s instant celebrity from the film as well as his character Kevin McCallister’s freedom to eat unlimited amounts of cheese pizza and ice cream, watch black-and-white shoot-’em-up films, and catch bad guys in booby traps while his family jetted off to Paris for Christmas.

Well, that was then and this is now. And Culkin knows it. The one-hit wonder (because, come on, no one saw his other movies) just turned 40 and, yes, he knows that makes you feel old.

It’s my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I’m no longer a kid, that’s my job. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

“Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome,” he tweeted on the big day. “It’s my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I’m no longer a kid, that’s my job.”

We’re glad to see the once-adorable little kid still has a sense of humor. We’re also reassured that he still has a “job,” even if it’s just making us feel better about our (equally old-ass) selves.

Cover Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

