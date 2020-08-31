Culture / Entertainment
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt’s New Lady Love Is a German Model Half His Age In Tale Old As Time

by Mandatory Editors

Brad Pitt was really breaking the mold in 2020. He fed people in need, surprised essential healthcare workers, renovated his makeup artist’s studio, and played Dr. Fauci to perfection on SNL. He was not only having a moment, he was man of the year.

But now the Academy Award-winning actor has done something so cliché, the only appropriate response is a big sigh. Or a hard eye roll. Or a never-ending cringe. Pitt, 56, is dating 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski. (For those counting at home, that’s a 29-year age difference. Cue “He could be her father” comments, etc.)

The couple was spotted arriving at Le Bourget airport near Paris – he from LAX, she from Berlin – and were headed to Pitt’s chateau in the South of France.

“They are seeing each other, they’re enjoying a vacation together,” a source told Page Six.

Pitt legally divorced fellow actor Angelina Jolie in April, but they are still battling it out over custody of their six kids: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. Once they figure out a parenting schedule, Pitt could totally set up a playdate with his new partner because Poturalski has a young son named Emil.

In hindsight, celebrity sleuths could’ve guessed they were dating. Poturalski has had mentionitis on her Instagram, signaling a “love” and “better half” in captions for a couple of months now.

While we wish the couple well, we also wish Pitt were a bit more evolved and, say, dated women of his own age and intelligence level like the internet’s other (and now preferred) boyfriend, Keanu Reeves.

