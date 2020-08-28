‘The West Wing’ Reunites to Remind You It’s Cool to Vote, Dammit!

There’s no shortage of TV reunions in the works today, but one recently announced comeback is going to provide more than good entertainment; it’s actually going to do good for society. The West Wing, the Emmy-winning political drama that aired on NBC from 1999 – 2006 (before politics became stranger than fiction) is coming back for a special episode on HBO Max that will benefit Michelle Obama’s voter-participation organization When We All Vote.

The West Wing reunion will be unique in another way, too: it’s a staged theatrical presentation, which will be shot at a Los Angeles theater in October. The cast will re-enact the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from season three. Series creator Aaron Sorkin is writing new material for the event and director Thomas Schlamme is returning as well. Familiar faces like Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen will all reprise their roles in the series’ Democratic administration. Viewers can also expect new guest appearances and a special message from real-life former first lady Michelle Obama.

While the reunion’s air date is still TBD, it will be prior to the election in November and, we hope, will inspire voters to get off their asses and get out the vote.

Cover Photo: NBC

